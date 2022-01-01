Dover American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Dover
More about Ember Wood Fired Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ember Wood Fired Grill
1 Orchard St, Dover
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce | roasted garlic | buffalo mozzarella | fresh basil | olive oil
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$11.00
14" Hand Stretched Brick Oven Pizza
|Ember Burger
|$18.00
house ground beef | aged cheddar | tomato shallot jam | mustard aioli | cherrywood bacon | house pickles | greens | brioche bun | fries
More about Stalk
Stalk
286 Central Ave, Dover
|Popular items
|Charred Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Balsamic Poached Cipollini Onion. Crispy Prosciutto. Sunflower Seed. Confit Garlic. Crumbled House Ricotta.
|Persian Beef Stew
|$10.00
Pearl Barley. Toasted Walnuts. Pomegranate Molasses. Parsley Chickpea Salad.
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Winter Citrus Marmalade. Cream Cheese. Orange. Sugared Almonds.
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
The Farm Bar & Grille
25a Portland Ave, Dover
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$9.95
Served with house-made spiced sauce and ranch
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, aged Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, croutons and house-made Caesar dressing
|Mozzarella Bites
|$9.95
House-made! Whole milk mozzarella and Italian breadcrumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara.
More about Stages at One Washington
Stages at One Washington
1 Washington St. Suite 325, Dover
|Popular items
|Ellie's Biscuits
|$1.00
Our homemade dog treats for your pupper!
|Herb crusted Cod
|$19.00
With a lobster Newburg Sauce, celery root, fresh herbs, and ginger
|Brazilian BBQ'd leg of lamb
|$18.00
With chimichurri sauce, fried potatoes, and watermelon-feta salad