Dover American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Dover

Ember Wood Fired Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ember Wood Fired Grill

1 Orchard St, Dover

Avg 4.9 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce | roasted garlic | buffalo mozzarella | fresh basil | olive oil
Build Your Own Pizza$11.00
14" Hand Stretched Brick Oven Pizza
Ember Burger$18.00
house ground beef | aged cheddar | tomato shallot jam | mustard aioli | cherrywood bacon | house pickles | greens | brioche bun | fries
Stalk image

 

Stalk

286 Central Ave, Dover

Avg 5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charred Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Balsamic Poached Cipollini Onion. Crispy Prosciutto. Sunflower Seed. Confit Garlic. Crumbled House Ricotta.
Persian Beef Stew$10.00
Pearl Barley. Toasted Walnuts. Pomegranate Molasses. Parsley Chickpea Salad.
Bread Pudding$8.00
Winter Citrus Marmalade. Cream Cheese. Orange. Sugared Almonds.
The Farm Bar & Grille image

 

The Farm Bar & Grille

25a Portland Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$9.95
Served with house-made spiced sauce and ranch
Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, aged Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, croutons and house-made Caesar dressing
Mozzarella Bites$9.95
House-made! Whole milk mozzarella and Italian breadcrumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara.
Stages at One Washington image

 

Stages at One Washington

1 Washington St. Suite 325, Dover

Avg 4.9 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ellie's Biscuits$1.00
Our homemade dog treats for your pupper!
Herb crusted Cod$19.00
With a lobster Newburg Sauce, celery root, fresh herbs, and ginger
Brazilian BBQ'd leg of lamb$18.00
With chimichurri sauce, fried potatoes, and watermelon-feta salad
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Blue Latitudes

431 Central Ave, Dover

Avg 4.2 (829 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Poke Bowl$16.95
Tuna Poke Bowl$19.95
Dover's Best Burger$10.50
