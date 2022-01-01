Pies in Dover

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Moe's Italian Sandwiches image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

8 Pierce Street, Dover

Avg 4.8 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Whoopie Pie$3.50
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches
Consumer pic

 

Adelle's Coffeehouse

3 Hale Street, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whoopie Pie$3.85
More about Adelle's Coffeehouse
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roger's Pizza

869 Central Avenue, Dover

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$16.00
Seasoned ground beef with onions, corn and buttery mashed potatoes. Served with salad and bread.
Add Burgandy Gravy for $2
Mississippi Mud Pie$7.49
Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
All white meat chicken, potatoes, carrots and peas with buttery chicken gravy, served in a toasted bread bowl.
More about Roger's Pizza

