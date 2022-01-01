Pies in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve pies
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Moe's Italian Sandwiches
8 Pierce Street, Dover
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
More about Roger's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roger's Pizza
869 Central Avenue, Dover
|Shepherd's Pie
|$16.00
Seasoned ground beef with onions, corn and buttery mashed potatoes. Served with salad and bread.
Add Burgandy Gravy for $2
|Mississippi Mud Pie
|$7.49
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.00
All white meat chicken, potatoes, carrots and peas with buttery chicken gravy, served in a toasted bread bowl.