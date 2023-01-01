Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Arugula salad in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Arugula Salad
Dover restaurants that serve arugula salad
Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
83 Main St, Dover
Avg 4.7
(502 reviews)
Arugula Salad
$11.00
Beets. Pineapple. Basil Vinaigrette.
More about Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
100 First St, Dover
No reviews yet
Shallot, Brussels+ Cheddar Frittata
$7.00
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Rangoon
French Toast
Fried Pickles
Short Ribs
Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Meatball Subs
More near Dover to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ogunquit
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(604 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1555 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston