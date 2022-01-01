Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Downers Grove

Downers Grove restaurants
Downers Grove restaurants that serve cobb salad

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$12.99
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant

5157 Main St, Downers Grove

Avg 4.5 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.99
More about Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mud and Char

2742 Maple Ave., Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$9.00
Lettuce, HB Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Feta, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber
More about Mud and Char
