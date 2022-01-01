Cobb salad in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant
5157 Main St, Downers Grove
|Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Mud and Char
2742 Maple Ave., Downers Grove
|Cobb Salad
|$9.00
Lettuce, HB Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Feta, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber
