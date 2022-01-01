Cake in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ridge Cafe
14886 Traverse Ridge Rd, Draper
|Huge Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
seven layer chocolate giant : serves 2
|GF Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
dark chocolate sponge cake : white chocolate mousse : chocolate ganache : [GF]
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper
|One Cake Only
|$2.99
|kids Hot Cake Sandwich
|$6.49
|Hot Cake Sandwich
|$11.99
two eggs and three strips of bacon sandwiched between three “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”, served with butter and syrup
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S., Draper
|Black & White Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Tiramisu Cake 1/2 Sheet, 12"x16"
|$99.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 44-48 ppl)
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
|Blueberry Lemon Loaf Cake
|$2.95
Bright lemon loaf cake with plump blueberries. Vanilla lemon icing. Served by the slice
|Carrot Cake 9"
|$49.95
Classic. With cream cheese frosting. Topped with white chocolate curl flowers & rosemary sprigs and pecans. Serves 10-12 ppl