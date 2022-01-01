Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Draper

Go
Draper restaurants
Toast

Draper restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ridge Cafe

14886 Traverse Ridge Rd, Draper

Avg 4.3 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Huge Chocolate Cake$15.00
seven layer chocolate giant : serves 2
GF Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
dark chocolate sponge cake : white chocolate mousse : chocolate ganache : [GF]
Carrot Cake$8.00
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper

Avg 4.6 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
One Cake Only$2.99
kids Hot Cake Sandwich$6.49
Hot Cake Sandwich$11.99
two eggs and three strips of bacon sandwiched between three “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”, served with butter and syrup
Black & White Mousse Cake 9" (Serves 10-12 ppl) image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

725 E 12300 S., Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Black & White Mousse Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake 1/2 Sheet, 12"x16"$99.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 44-48 ppl)
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

725 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 6"$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Blueberry Lemon Loaf Cake$2.95
Bright lemon loaf cake with plump blueberries. Vanilla lemon icing. Served by the slice
Carrot Cake 9"$49.95
Classic. With cream cheese frosting. Topped with white chocolate curl flowers & rosemary sprigs and pecans. Serves 10-12 ppl
