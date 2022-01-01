Waffles in Draper

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Draper restaurants
Toast

Draper restaurants that serve waffles

Penny Ann's Cafe

280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper

Avg 4.6 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken IN Waffle$9.99
diced crispy chicken added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
The PAC BAM Waffle$9.99
Bacon And Maple! chopped bacon soaked in PURE MAPLE SYRUP, then added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup – BAM!!
Waffle$7.49
dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup (pictured with fresh strawberries, blueberries and whip cream upgrade)
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Mr. Charlie's - Draper

592 E 12300 S Suite C, Draper

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle$6.79
Golden Malted Waffle, Real Vermont Maple Syrup and Butter
Chicken & Waffle$10.99
Golden Malted Waffle, 3 Fingers, Real Vermont Maple Syrup and Butter
More about Mr. Charlie's - Draper

