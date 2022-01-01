Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Draper

Draper restaurants
Draper restaurants that serve cheesecake

Ridge Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ridge Cafe

14886 Traverse Ridge Rd, Draper

Avg 4.3 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.00
NY cheesecake with choice of Strawberry, Caramel or Chocolate Drizzle
More about Ridge Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

725 E 12300 S., Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake 9"$49.95
Tall, classic cheesecake with fresh strawberries and strawberry glaze. Buttery graham crust. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
More about Gourmandise
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

725 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Individual Hazelnut Cheesecake$6.95
Hazelnut chocolate cheesecake topped with a hazelnut truffle with a dark chocolate shortbread cookie crust and dark chocolate mirror glaze
Individual Cheesecake Topped with Fresh Fruit$6.95
New York style cheesecake on an almond flour base, sweet and tangy cream topping, white chocolate ring filled with fresh fruit, topped with an apricot glaze. Gluten free
More about Gourmandise

