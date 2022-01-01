Cheesecake in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ridge Cafe
14886 Traverse Ridge Rd, Draper
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
NY cheesecake with choice of Strawberry, Caramel or Chocolate Drizzle
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S., Draper
|Strawberry Cheesecake 9"
|$49.95
Tall, classic cheesecake with fresh strawberries and strawberry glaze. Buttery graham crust. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Individual Hazelnut Cheesecake
|$6.95
Hazelnut chocolate cheesecake topped with a hazelnut truffle with a dark chocolate shortbread cookie crust and dark chocolate mirror glaze
|Individual Cheesecake Topped with Fresh Fruit
|$6.95
New York style cheesecake on an almond flour base, sweet and tangy cream topping, white chocolate ring filled with fresh fruit, topped with an apricot glaze. Gluten free