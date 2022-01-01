Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Dublin

Dublin restaurants
Dublin restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

The Banana Garden

4100 Grafton St, Dublin

Avg 4.3 (1939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Malay Red Chilli Prawns$20.00
Prawns served with egg flower in spicy and sweet chilli sauce
Miri Prawns$20.00
Prawns served with black pepper, eggplant, string beans and curry leaves
Tom Yum Stir Fried Prawns$20.00
Prawns served with fresh curry leaves and chilli paste
More about The Banana Garden
Item pic

 

Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too!

11891 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Add 4 Prawns$6.95
CHICKEN & PRAWNS LIMONE’ ENTREE$24.95
Sautéed Chicken breast and prawns, shallots, white wine, lemon cream sauce, rice pilaf, sautéed vegetables
More about Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too!
Main pic

 

Mandarin Delight

4580 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Walnut Prawns 合桃瑕$14.50
Fried Prawns 炸蝦$14.50
10 Piece
Prawns with Pepper & Salt 椒鹽明蝦$17.50
*Spicy辣* |
Without shell in special chili pepper salt 沒有殼
More about Mandarin Delight

