Prawns in Dublin
Dublin restaurants that serve prawns
More about The Banana Garden
The Banana Garden
4100 Grafton St, Dublin
|Malay Red Chilli Prawns
|$20.00
Prawns served with egg flower in spicy and sweet chilli sauce
|Miri Prawns
|$20.00
Prawns served with black pepper, eggplant, string beans and curry leaves
|Tom Yum Stir Fried Prawns
|$20.00
Prawns served with fresh curry leaves and chilli paste
More about Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too!
Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too!
11891 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin
|Add 4 Prawns
|$6.95
|CHICKEN & PRAWNS LIMONE’ ENTREE
|$24.95
Sautéed Chicken breast and prawns, shallots, white wine, lemon cream sauce, rice pilaf, sautéed vegetables