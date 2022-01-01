Durham seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Durham
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
|Chicken Wings
|$13.50
Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing (Wings garnished with celery sticks)
|Jambalaya Pasta
|$19.90
Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta
More about Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine
SEAFOOD
Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine
4015 University Drive, Suite A1, Durham
|Popular items
|Lomo saltado
|$15.99
Peruvian style beef stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice.
|Arroz chaufa de pollo
|$12.99
Peruvian style chicken fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce.
|Alfajores
|$2.99
Homemade Peruvian style cookie with Dulce de Leche
More about Locals Oyster Bar & Seafood Butchery
Locals Oyster Bar & Seafood Butchery
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Oyster Bushel 100 Count
|$95.00
100 Raw Oysters (NOT Shucked)
Weekly rotating variety cultivated in NC waters.
|Bottarga Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg Wedge drizzled in a Green Goddess Dressing, topped with Everything Spice, pickled shallots, dills, chives, and zested with bottarga
*Gluten Free*
|21/25 X-Large Shrimp, in-shell IQF
|$17.00
1 lb Pamlico Sound Shrimp, In-Shell 21/30 count, individually quick frozen.