Durham seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Durham

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
Chicken Wings$13.50
Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing (Wings garnished with celery sticks)
Jambalaya Pasta$19.90
Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta
Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD

Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine

4015 University Drive, Suite A1, Durham

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Lomo saltado$15.99
Peruvian style beef stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice.
Arroz chaufa de pollo$12.99
Peruvian style chicken fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce.
Alfajores$2.99
Homemade Peruvian style cookie with Dulce de Leche
Locals Oyster Bar & Seafood Butchery image

 

Locals Oyster Bar & Seafood Butchery

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oyster Bushel 100 Count$95.00
100 Raw Oysters (NOT Shucked)
Weekly rotating variety cultivated in NC waters.
Bottarga Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg Wedge drizzled in a Green Goddess Dressing, topped with Everything Spice, pickled shallots, dills, chives, and zested with bottarga
*Gluten Free*
21/25 X-Large Shrimp, in-shell IQF$17.00
1 lb Pamlico Sound Shrimp, In-Shell 21/30 count, individually quick frozen.
