Ceviche in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve ceviche
Carrburritos RTP
900 Park Offices Drive, RTP
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$10.00
Shrimp cooked in lemon juice with red onion, cilantro, and jalapeños, with lettuce & red cabbage, tomatoes, limes, radishes, and two taco tortillas of your choice.
**Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
SEAFOOD
Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine
4015 University Drive, Suite A1, Durham
|Ceviche appetizer
|$11.99
Fresh raw tilapia fish diced and marinated in lime juice and served with Peruvian corn and onions. NOTE: EATING RAW FOOD CAN INCREASE THE RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS.
|Ceviche de Tilapia
|$16.99
Fresh raw diced tilapia marinated in lime juice, served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato, lettuce, and onions. NOTE: EATING RAW FOOD CAN INCREASE THE RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS.
|Ceviche mixto
|$19.99
Fresh raw diced tilapia mixed with cooked seafood and marinated in lime juice, served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato, lettuce, and onions. NOTE: EATING RAW FOOD CAN INCREASE THE RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS.