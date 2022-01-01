Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve ceviche

Carrburritos RTP image

 

Carrburritos RTP

900 Park Offices Drive, RTP

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$10.00
Shrimp cooked in lemon juice with red onion, cilantro, and jalapeños, with lettuce & red cabbage, tomatoes, limes, radishes, and two taco tortillas of your choice.
**Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about Carrburritos RTP
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine

4015 University Drive, Suite A1, Durham

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche appetizer$11.99
Fresh raw tilapia fish diced and marinated in lime juice and served with Peruvian corn and onions. NOTE: EATING RAW FOOD CAN INCREASE THE RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS.
Ceviche de Tilapia$16.99
Fresh raw diced tilapia marinated in lime juice, served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato, lettuce, and onions. NOTE: EATING RAW FOOD CAN INCREASE THE RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS.
Ceviche mixto$19.99
Fresh raw diced tilapia mixed with cooked seafood and marinated in lime juice, served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato, lettuce, and onions. NOTE: EATING RAW FOOD CAN INCREASE THE RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS.
More about Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine

