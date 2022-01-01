Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Lula and Sadie's

530 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
"Carolina" Shrimp Salad Sliders
Grilled White Shrimp (Wrightsville Beach, NC) Tossed with Celery, Vidalia Onions, Zested Lemons and Herbs in a Garlic Aioli. Served with Spring Lettuces on Toasted Brioche Buns.
More about Lula and Sadie's
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering image

 

Zweli's Kitchen & Catering

4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya and Arugula Salad with Shrimp$18.99
Fresh papaya & arugula salad with shrimp and tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.
More about Zweli's Kitchen & Catering
Item pic

 

Toast at Five Points

345 W Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Sunchoke salad$10.00
Watercress, lemon aioli.
We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.
More about Toast at Five Points
Shiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Shiki Sushi

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls$7.50
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce
More about Shiki Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Garlic Noodles

Turkey Clubs

Wontons

Turkey Salad

Spaghetti

Key Lime Pies

Cobbler

Sea Scallops

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston