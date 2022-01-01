Shrimp salad in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Lula and Sadie's
530 Foster Street, Durham
|"Carolina" Shrimp Salad Sliders
Grilled White Shrimp (Wrightsville Beach, NC) Tossed with Celery, Vidalia Onions, Zested Lemons and Herbs in a Garlic Aioli. Served with Spring Lettuces on Toasted Brioche Buns.
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering
4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26, Durham
|Papaya and Arugula Salad with Shrimp
|$18.99
Fresh papaya & arugula salad with shrimp and tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.
Toast at Five Points
345 W Main St, Durham
|Shrimp & Sunchoke salad
|$10.00
Watercress, lemon aioli.
We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.