Grilled chicken in East Amherst

Falletta's Restaurant
8255 Clarence Center Rd., East Amherst
|Grilled Chicken Parmigiana
|$29.99
Chicken cutlets baked with mozzarella cheese and topped with red sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
|Grilled Chicken Artichoke
|$30.99
Chicken cutlets topped with an artichoke cream sauce. Served with our mashed potatoes.
|Grilled Chicken a la Gabrielle
|$30.99
Our chicken cutlets topped with a diced tomato basil salad. Served with our mashed potatoes.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.