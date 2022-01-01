Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Chicken Parmigiana image

 

Falletta's Restaurant

8255 Clarence Center Rd., East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana$29.99
Chicken cutlets baked with mozzarella cheese and topped with red sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Grilled Chicken Artichoke$30.99
Chicken cutlets topped with an artichoke cream sauce. Served with our mashed potatoes.
Grilled Chicken a la Gabrielle$30.99
Our chicken cutlets topped with a diced tomato basil salad. Served with our mashed potatoes.
More about Falletta's Restaurant
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst

Avg 4.1 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

9350 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (551 reviews)
Takeout
HALF Grilled Chicken$5.00
Grilled Chicken$9.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

