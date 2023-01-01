Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Falletta's Restaurant

8255 Clarence Center Rd., East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$32.99
More about Falletta's Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Oak Stave Drinkery and Eatery - 5989 Transit Road, East Amherst

5989 Transit Road, East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Roasted Salmon$28.00
Butternut Squash Duo, Local Apples, Charred Brussels, & Apple Cider Vinaigrette
More about The Oak Stave Drinkery and Eatery - 5989 Transit Road, East Amherst

