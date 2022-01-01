Mac and cheese in East Greenwich
East Greenwich restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)
HAMBURGERS
The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)
431 Main St, East Greenwich
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
|Main Street Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Our secret creamy 4 cheese recipe with shell pasta
More about The Waysider Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Waysider Grille
5702 post rd, east greenwich
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Cheddar, smoked mozz and Parmesan cheeses tossed with cavatappi pasta and baked with a bread crumb topping.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
Kids Mac & Cheese
|Texas Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
House made mac & cheese layered with pulled pork and topped with onion strings