Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in East Greenwich

Go
East Greenwich restaurants
Toast

East Greenwich restaurants that serve mac and cheese

The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available) image

HAMBURGERS

The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)

431 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Mac & Cheese$5.00
Main Street Mac & Cheese$9.00
Our secret creamy 4 cheese recipe with shell pasta
More about The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)
The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$14.99
Cheddar, smoked mozz and Parmesan cheeses tossed with cavatappi pasta and baked with a bread crumb topping.
Kids Mac & Cheese$3.99
Kids Mac & Cheese
Texas Mac & Cheese$14.99
House made mac & cheese layered with pulled pork and topped with onion strings
More about The Waysider Grille
Restaurant banner

 

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

219 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS MAC N CHEESE$8.95
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

Browse other tasty dishes in East Greenwich

Cake

Fried Pickles

Ravioli

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

Cheese Pizza

Pretzels

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near East Greenwich to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston