Curry in East Hartford
East Hartford restaurants that serve curry
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - East Hartford, 361 Main St.
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - East Hartford, 361 Main St.
365 Main St., East Hartford
|Curry Chicken Salad Wrap (Contains Almonds)
|$12.50
Curry chicken salad, mixed greens, and candied almonds in our whole wheat wrap.
Chicken salad contains egg (mayonnaise), red onion, raisin, cilantro, lime, celery, and curry spices and these cannot be removed. Candied almonds can be removed, but cross contamination may occur.
More about Russell Grab & Go East Hartford - 1084 Main Street
Russell Grab & Go East Hartford - 1084 Main Street
1084 Main Street, East Hartford
|Curry Chicken Back
|$21.00
|Curry Goat
|$14.95
Seasoned with Curry Spice, Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Served with White Rice, Steamed Cabbage, and Plantain
|Curry Shrimp
|$18.00
Curry Shrimp, scotch bonnet peppers, bell peppers, broccoli, carrot, onion, white rice