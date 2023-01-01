Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in East Hartford

East Hartford restaurants
East Hartford restaurants that serve curry

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - East Hartford, 361 Main St.

365 Main St., East Hartford

Curry Chicken Salad Wrap (Contains Almonds)$12.50
Curry chicken salad, mixed greens, and candied almonds in our whole wheat wrap.
Chicken salad contains egg (mayonnaise), red onion, raisin, cilantro, lime, celery, and curry spices and these cannot be removed. Candied almonds can be removed, but cross contamination may occur.
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - East Hartford, 361 Main St.
Russell Grab & Go East Hartford - 1084 Main Street

1084 Main Street, East Hartford

Curry Chicken Back$21.00
Curry Goat$14.95
Seasoned with Curry Spice, Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Served with White Rice, Steamed Cabbage, and Plantain
Curry Shrimp$18.00
Curry Shrimp, scotch bonnet peppers, bell peppers, broccoli, carrot, onion, white rice
More about Russell Grab & Go East Hartford - 1084 Main Street

