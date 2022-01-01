Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.49
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$5.99
Add Pepperoni for $.50.
Served with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges.
Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

