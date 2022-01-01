Cheese pizza in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$8.49
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$5.99
Add Pepperoni for $.50.
Served with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges.
Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)