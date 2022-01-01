Corn dogs in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve corn dogs
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$10.00
Served with honey mustard
|Kids Corn Dog
|$6.00
Small order of corn dogs and fires, tots, or chips.
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Kids Mini Corn Dogs
|$5.99
Mini Hot Dogs in a Cornmeal Batter.
Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
|Mini Corn Dog App
|$7.99
Mini bite size Hot Dogs dipped in a Cornmeal Batter and fried to perfection!
20 Mini Corn Dogs per order.