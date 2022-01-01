Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve corn dogs

Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Corn Dogs$10.00
Served with honey mustard
Kids Corn Dog$6.00
Small order of corn dogs and fires, tots, or chips.
More about Crunchy's
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mini Corn Dogs$5.99
Mini Hot Dogs in a Cornmeal Batter.
Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Mini Corn Dog App$7.99
Mini bite size Hot Dogs dipped in a Cornmeal Batter and fried to perfection!
20 Mini Corn Dogs per order.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

