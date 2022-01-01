Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in East Lansing

Go
East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve fried rice

Maru Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill - East Lansing

1500 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (2188 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$8.00
corn, peas, carrot
More about Maru Sushi & Grill - East Lansing
Item pic

 

No Thai East Lansing!

403 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Fried Rice$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
Drunken Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
More about No Thai East Lansing!

Browse other tasty dishes in East Lansing

Fried Chicken Salad

Reuben

Shawarma

Chicken Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Greek Salad

Sundaes

Rangoon

Map

More near East Lansing to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (376 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston