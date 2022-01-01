Fried rice in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve fried rice
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill - East Lansing
1500 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing
|Fried Rice
|$8.00
corn, peas, carrot
No Thai East Lansing!
403 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Curry Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
|Drunken Fried Rice
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
|No Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce