Fried pickles in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve fried pickles
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Fried Pickles
|$11.50
Dill pickle chips breaded & deep fried. Served with ranch.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$9.50
Served with house-made ranch!
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Pickle Fries
|$5.99
Battered Thin Strip Dill Pickles.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill
211 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Spicy Fried Pickle Chips
|$7.49
Lightly breaded and fried spicy pickle chips, served with Southwest Ranch.