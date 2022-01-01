Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in East Lansing

Go
East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve fried pickles

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$11.50
Dill pickle chips breaded & deep fried. Served with ranch.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickle Spears$9.50
Served with house-made ranch!
More about Crunchy's
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pickle Fries$5.99
Battered Thin Strip Dill Pickles.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill

211 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (679 reviews)
Spicy Fried Pickle Chips$7.49
Lightly breaded and fried spicy pickle chips, served with Southwest Ranch.
More about Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in East Lansing

Carrot Cake

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Shawarma

Turkey Wraps

Gyoza

Croissants

Teriyaki Salmon

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near East Lansing to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston