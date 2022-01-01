Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French onion soup in
Easton
/
Easton
/
French Onion Soup
Easton restaurants that serve french onion soup
STEAKS
The View at Morgan Hill
100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton
Avg 4.3
(234 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$8.00
Provolone, Swiss
More about The View at Morgan Hill
Easton Wine Project
1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton
Avg 4.9
(275 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$8.00
caramelized onions, croutons, gouda, parmesan
More about Easton Wine Project
