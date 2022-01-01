Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Easton

Go
Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve french onion soup

The View at Morgan Hill image

STEAKS

The View at Morgan Hill

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup$8.00
Provolone, Swiss
More about The View at Morgan Hill
Item pic

 

Easton Wine Project

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton

Avg 4.9 (275 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$8.00
caramelized onions, croutons, gouda, parmesan
More about Easton Wine Project

Browse other tasty dishes in Easton

Pancakes

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Crispy Chicken

Fish And Chips

Waffles

Omelettes

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Easton to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (590 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston