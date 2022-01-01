Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Easton

Go
Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve pretzels

The View at Morgan Hill image

STEAKS

The View at Morgan Hill

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Bavarian Pretzels$12.00
Cheddar Jack, Garlic Butter, Bacon, Scallions, Dijon Aioli
More about The View at Morgan Hill
Item pic

 

Easton Wine Project

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton

Avg 4.9 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Charcuterie & Cheese Board$26.00
jumbo pretzel board, local cheeses, nuts, cured meats, EWP's signature beer cheese. local. contains nuts.
Pub Pretzel$14.00
jumbo soft pretzel, varied mustards, EWP's signature beer cheese. EWP fav.
More about Easton Wine Project

Browse other tasty dishes in Easton

Goat Cheese Salad

Grilled Chicken

Fish And Chips

Egg Benedict

Crispy Chicken

Garlic Bread

Pork Ribs

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Easton to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston