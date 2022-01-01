Pretzels in Easton
Easton restaurants that serve pretzels
More about The View at Morgan Hill
STEAKS
The View at Morgan Hill
100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton
|Loaded Bavarian Pretzels
|$12.00
Cheddar Jack, Garlic Butter, Bacon, Scallions, Dijon Aioli
More about Easton Wine Project
Easton Wine Project
1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton
|Pretzel Charcuterie & Cheese Board
|$26.00
jumbo pretzel board, local cheeses, nuts, cured meats, EWP's signature beer cheese. local. contains nuts.
|Pub Pretzel
|$14.00
jumbo soft pretzel, varied mustards, EWP's signature beer cheese. EWP fav.