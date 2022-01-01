Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Easton

Go
Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve salmon

The View at Morgan Hill image

STEAKS

The View at Morgan Hill

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon$21.00
Chef's Vegetable, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Dill Crema
More about The View at Morgan Hill
Sette Luna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sette Luna

219 Ferry St, Easton

Avg 4.5 (1596 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Caeser$19.00
Salmon Salad$19.00
Norwegian Salmon$24.00
More about Sette Luna
La Kang Thai French image

NOODLES

La Kang Thai French

190 S Greenwood Ave, Easton

Avg 4.9 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$25.00
Pan Seared Salmon, Sautéed seasonal veggies, Lemon Garlic sauce, served with Jasmine rice
More about La Kang Thai French
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Silvershell Counter + Kitchen

325 Northampton Street, Easton

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon
More about Silvershell Counter + Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Hoza Restaurant

349 Northampton St, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Salmon$25.00
Grilled Salmon with Jamaican Jerk seasoning
More about Hoza Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Easton

Pancakes

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Curry

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Pudding

Cuban Sandwiches

Map

More near Easton to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston