Salmon in Easton

STEAKS
The View at Morgan Hill
100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$21.00
Chef's Vegetable, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Dill Crema
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sette Luna
219 Ferry St, Easton
|Salmon Caeser
|$19.00
|Salmon Salad
|$19.00
|Norwegian Salmon
|$24.00
NOODLES
La Kang Thai French
190 S Greenwood Ave, Easton
|Salmon
|$25.00
Pan Seared Salmon, Sautéed seasonal veggies, Lemon Garlic sauce, served with Jasmine rice
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen
325 Northampton Street, Easton
|Smoked Salmon