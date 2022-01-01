Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Elizabeth

Elizabeth restaurants
Elizabeth restaurants that serve cake

ACAI BOWL • EMPANADAS

Snack Mania - Factory

1091 Alina St, Elizabeth

Avg 4.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot-Brigadeiro Cake$5.50
Mini-Carrot Cake topped with warm brigadeiro and chocolate sprinkles.
Cake in a Cup$6.00
Known as "Bolo de Pote" this is a delightful brazilian-style gourmet, layered cake in a cup. Served chilled
Chocolate Coconut Tin Cake$8.00
Shareable chocolate cake with coconut filling topped with gourmet brigadeiro chocolate. Served chill in a tin.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

The Chippery - Elizabeth

929 Westfield Ave, Elizabeth

Avg 4.5 (1007 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Funnel Cake$4.00
