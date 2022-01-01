Cake in Elizabeth
Elizabeth restaurants that serve cake
More about Snack Mania - Factory
ACAI BOWL • EMPANADAS
Snack Mania - Factory
1091 Alina St, Elizabeth
|Carrot-Brigadeiro Cake
|$5.50
Mini-Carrot Cake topped with warm brigadeiro and chocolate sprinkles.
|Cake in a Cup
|$6.00
Known as "Bolo de Pote" this is a delightful brazilian-style gourmet, layered cake in a cup. Served chilled
|Chocolate Coconut Tin Cake
|$8.00
Shareable chocolate cake with coconut filling topped with gourmet brigadeiro chocolate. Served chill in a tin.