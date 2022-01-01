Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Elk Grove

Go
Elk Grove restaurants
Toast

Elk Grove restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA

Paesanos

8519 Bond Rd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.4 (4121 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, gluten free baguette, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup.
Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup.
More about Paesanos
MacQue's Barbeque, Elk Grove image

 

MacQue's Barbeque, Elk Grove

8517 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Blvd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Delight your taste buds with our delicious Boneless Chicken Breast, in a 6" hoagie roll. Includes a small (5oz) side of your choice.
More about MacQue's Barbeque, Elk Grove

Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove

Beef Noodles

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Clams

Lassi

Clam Chowder

Tuna Salad

Singapore Noodles

Ceviche

Map

More near Elk Grove to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston