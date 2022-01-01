Fish tacos in Ellicottville
Ellicottville restaurants that serve fish tacos
Ellicottville Brewing Company - Ellicottville Location - 28 Monroe St.
28 Monroe St., Ellicottville
|BLACKENED FISH TACO
|$18.78
OUR SIGNATURE BLACKENED WHITE FISH, FLOUR TORTILLA, COTIJA CHEESE, CILANTRO, LIME, PICO DE GALLO, SHREDDED ROMAINE LETTUCE, DRIZZLED WITH CHIPOTLE AIOLI.
GRILL
Ellicottville Brewing Company - Tap + Bottle & Taqueria
20 Washington Street, Ellicottville
|Coconut-Lime Fish Taco
|$5.50
Sautéed cod in coconut oil,honey, ground cumin, red pepper, mango, sweet coconut flakes, fresh cilantro
|Annatto White Fish Taco
|$6.00
Our signature spiced mahi, Cotija cheese, Chickory slaw, cilantro, lime, pico de gallo, drizzled with Chipotle aioli