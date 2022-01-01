Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Ellicottville

Ellicottville restaurants
Ellicottville restaurants that serve fish tacos

Ellicottville Brewing Company - Ellicottville Location - 28 Monroe St.

28 Monroe St., Ellicottville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLACKENED FISH TACO$18.78
OUR SIGNATURE BLACKENED WHITE FISH, FLOUR TORTILLA, COTIJA CHEESE, CILANTRO, LIME, PICO DE GALLO, SHREDDED ROMAINE LETTUCE, DRIZZLED WITH CHIPOTLE AIOLI.
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company - Ellicottville Location - 28 Monroe St.
GRILL

Ellicottville Brewing Company - Tap + Bottle & Taqueria

20 Washington Street, Ellicottville

Avg 4.1 (1906 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut-Lime Fish Taco$5.50
Sautéed cod in coconut oil,honey, ground cumin, red pepper, mango, sweet coconut flakes, fresh cilantro
Annatto White Fish Taco$6.00
Our signature spiced mahi, Cotija cheese, Chickory slaw, cilantro, lime, pico de gallo, drizzled with Chipotle aioli
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company - Tap + Bottle & Taqueria

