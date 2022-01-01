Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Ellicottville

Ellicottville restaurants
Ellicottville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Balloons Restaurant

20 Monroe Street, Ellicottville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Chicken, cheddar and pico de gallo with aioli drizzle served with sour cream and salsa
More about Balloons Restaurant
GRILL

Ellicottville Brewing Company

20 Washington Street, Ellicottville

Avg 4.1 (1906 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla con Chorizo$11.00
Chihuahua, Asadero & Manchego cheese, flour tortilla with spicy chorizo, and cilantro. Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Quesadilla con Rajas$11.00
Chihuahua, Asadero & Manchego cheese, warm flour tortilla, roasted Poblano and corn. Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company

