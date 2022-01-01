Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Ellington
/
Ellington
/
Cake
Ellington restaurants that serve cake
LuAnn's Drive Thru
140 West Road, Ellington
Avg 4.5
(41 reviews)
Cake Pop
$2.99
Carrot Cake Cupcake
$4.60
More about LuAnn's Drive Thru
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
238 Somers Rd, Ellington
Avg 4.7
(370 reviews)
Coffee Cake Donuts (GF/ Vegan)
$3.60
More about Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Ellington
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad
Muffins
Hot Chocolate
Grilled Chicken
Chai Lattes
Pumpkin Pies
Taco Salad
More near Ellington to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
No reviews yet
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(633 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(387 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston