Chicken curry in
Ellsworth
/
Ellsworth
/
Chicken Curry
Ellsworth restaurants that serve chicken curry
Crazy Sumo
75 High Street, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Red Curry Chicken
$17.00
More about Crazy Sumo
86 This!
125 main street, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Curry Chicken Salad
$12.00
curry chicken salad made with curry spice mix, mayo, onion, honey, and grapes; with mayo and greens. *the curry chicken salad is premixed--individual components cannot be omitted, sorry!
More about 86 This!
