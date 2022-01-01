Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Ellsworth
/
Ellsworth
/
Coleslaw
Ellsworth restaurants that serve coleslaw
Pat’s Pizza of Ellsworth
396 High St., Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$2.25
More about Pat’s Pizza of Ellsworth
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Munchies on High Street.
151 High St #1, Ellsworth
Avg 4.8
(311 reviews)
SIDE COLESLAW
$4.49
Creamy Hans Kissle Cole Slaw.
More about Wicked Munchies on High Street.
