Coleslaw in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve coleslaw

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image

 

Pat’s Pizza of Ellsworth

396 High St., Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$2.25
More about Pat’s Pizza of Ellsworth
Wicked Munchies image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Munchies on High Street.

151 High St #1, Ellsworth

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SIDE COLESLAW$4.49
Creamy Hans Kissle Cole Slaw.
More about Wicked Munchies on High Street.

