Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Ellsworth

Go
Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

191 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Ice Cream$6.75
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Siam Sky

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$7.50
More about Siam Sky

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellsworth

Meatloaf

Nachos

Pancakes

Pretzels

Milkshakes

Reuben

Fried Pickles

Burritos

Map

More near Ellsworth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston