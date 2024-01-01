Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Tikka and Grill - Englewood - 2796 S Broadway

2796 S Broadway, Englewood

Chicken Tikka (Boneless Tandoori)$22.00
Not to be confused with Chicken Tikka Masala, boneless chicken marinated in homemade tandoori sauce and a variety of spices. Cooked in tandoor (clay oven) on a skewer and served with grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. It is gluten free.
An authentic way to enjoy chicken tikka is with homemade naan breads.
Chicken Tikka Masala$21.00
Chicken breast’s pieces Simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
More about Tikka and Grill - Englewood - 2796 S Broadway
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

11001 East Arapahoe Place, Centennial

Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Chicken cooked with tomato, onion, capsicum and spices
More about Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

