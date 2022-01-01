Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Englewood

Go
Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve pies

The Feedery image

FRENCH FRIES

The Feedery Neighborhood Kitchen

900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Vinaigrette$14.00
House mixed greens, grapes, goat cheese, candied cashews, crispy quinoa, tarragon, local bacon crumbles, warm bacon vinaigrette GFO, VGO
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Two local eggs, crispy potatoes, cheddar, salsa verde, guajillo pepper sauce, black beans, flour tortilla
Falafel Gyro$14.00
Chickpea falafel, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pita bread, mint. VG, VO, GFO.
More about The Feedery Neighborhood Kitchen
Chop Shop image

 

Chop Shop - SOBO Englewood

3150 South Broadway, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chop Shop Burger$14.00
House Ground Beef, American Cheese, Spicy Aioli, House Pickles, Butter Lettuce, Tomato
Smoked Chicken Pastrami$14.00
Smoked Chicken, Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Southwestern Slaw
Southwestern Chop$8.75
Romaine Hearts, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Green Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Buttermilk Vinaigrette
*Southwest mix includes Black Bean, Green Onion, Cilantro, and Corn, no individual item can be removed.
Gluten Friendly- Tortillas share fryer
More about Chop Shop - SOBO Englewood
Consumer pic

 

Byblos express greek and lebanese - 4940 South Yosemite Street

4940 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Garden Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and black olives. Served with your choice of dressing
Gyros Plate$18.95
A lean blend of ground beef and lamb, lightly seasoned, served with hummus, rice, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad
Lamb Shank Plate$21.95
Tender and juicy lamb shank over rice served with feta cheese salad and tzatziki sauce
More about Byblos express greek and lebanese - 4940 South Yosemite Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Englewood

Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Reuben

Map

More near Englewood to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston