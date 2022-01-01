Pies in Englewood

Romaine Hearts, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Green Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Buttermilk Vinaigrette

*Southwest mix includes Black Bean, Green Onion, Cilantro, and Corn, no individual item can be removed.

Gluten Friendly- Tortillas share fryer

