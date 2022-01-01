Pies in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve pies
More about The Feedery Neighborhood Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
The Feedery Neighborhood Kitchen
900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood
|Bacon Vinaigrette
|$14.00
House mixed greens, grapes, goat cheese, candied cashews, crispy quinoa, tarragon, local bacon crumbles, warm bacon vinaigrette GFO, VGO
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Two local eggs, crispy potatoes, cheddar, salsa verde, guajillo pepper sauce, black beans, flour tortilla
|Falafel Gyro
|$14.00
Chickpea falafel, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pita bread, mint. VG, VO, GFO.
More about Chop Shop - SOBO Englewood
Chop Shop - SOBO Englewood
3150 South Broadway, Englewood
|Chop Shop Burger
|$14.00
House Ground Beef, American Cheese, Spicy Aioli, House Pickles, Butter Lettuce, Tomato
|Smoked Chicken Pastrami
|$14.00
Smoked Chicken, Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Southwestern Slaw
|Southwestern Chop
|$8.75
Romaine Hearts, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Green Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Buttermilk Vinaigrette
*Southwest mix includes Black Bean, Green Onion, Cilantro, and Corn, no individual item can be removed.
Gluten Friendly- Tortillas share fryer
More about Byblos express greek and lebanese - 4940 South Yosemite Street
Byblos express greek and lebanese - 4940 South Yosemite Street
4940 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village
|Green Garden Salad
|$10.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and black olives. Served with your choice of dressing
|Gyros Plate
|$18.95
A lean blend of ground beef and lamb, lightly seasoned, served with hummus, rice, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad
|Lamb Shank Plate
|$21.95
Tender and juicy lamb shank over rice served with feta cheese salad and tzatziki sauce