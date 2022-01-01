Chicken wraps in Englewood

The Feedery

900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Chicken, lettuce, house tomato, pickled red onion, bacon, cheddar, buffalo sauce, flour tortilla GFO, VGO
More about The Feedery
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2 Penguins Tap & Grill

13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial

Avg 4.1 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, carrot, celery, ranch dressing in a jalapeño tortilla served with choice of side
More about 2 Penguins Tap & Grill

