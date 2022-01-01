Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

CHICKEN WINGS

I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial

6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
spicy slaw, whiskey bbq, onions, pickle, fries
More about I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl

3295 S Broadway, Englewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo$9.49
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.99
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
More about Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl

