Pork belly in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve pork belly
Shang Noodle & Chinese
608 Davis Street, Evanston
|酸菜白肉锅 Pickled Veg Pork Belly Pot
|$15.00
pickle mustard greens, thinly cut pork belly, bean, thread vermicelli, scallions, garlic
|回锅肉🌶 Twice-Cooked Pork Belly
|$15.00
fast wok-fried thinly cut pork belly, leeks, green and red peppers
Peppercorns Kitchen
620 Davis Street, Evanston
|136. Steamed Pork Belly w/ Dry Vegetable 梅菜扣肉
|$14.95
Not spicy.
|049. Braised Pork Belly 特色红烧肉
|$13.95
|022. Sliced Pork Belly w/ Fresh Garlic Sauce 蒜泥白肉
|$8.50
Mild spicy.