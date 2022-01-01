Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Evanston

Go
Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Shang Noodle & Chinese

608 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
酸菜白肉锅 Pickled Veg Pork Belly Pot$15.00
pickle mustard greens, thinly cut pork belly, bean, thread vermicelli, scallions, garlic
回锅肉🌶 Twice-Cooked Pork Belly$15.00
fast wok-fried thinly cut pork belly, leeks, green and red peppers
More about Shang Noodle & Chinese
Item pic

 

Peppercorns Kitchen

620 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
136. Steamed Pork Belly w/ Dry Vegetable 梅菜扣肉$14.95
Not spicy.
049. Braised Pork Belly 特色红烧肉$13.95
022. Sliced Pork Belly w/ Fresh Garlic Sauce 蒜泥白肉$8.50
Mild spicy.
More about Peppercorns Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Comida Cantina

1928 Central Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pork Belly BLT$18.00
More about Comida Cantina

