Seaweed salad in
Evanston
/
Evanston
/
Seaweed Salad
Evanston restaurants that serve seaweed salad
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Kansaku
1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston
Avg 4.4
(1646 reviews)
Seaweed Salad
$6.00
Seasoned seaweed with ponzu sauce
More about Kansaku
Tomo Japanese Street Food
1726 Sherman Avenue, Evanston
No reviews yet
SEAWEED SALAD
$5.95
More about Tomo Japanese Street Food
