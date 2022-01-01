Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Everett

Everett restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Katana Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Katana Sushi

2818 Hewitt Ave, Everett

Avg 4.6 (2703 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, crab mix, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, Topped with eel sauce.
More about Katana Sushi
JOA Teriyaki image

 

JOA Teriyaki

3625 Broadway, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
More about JOA Teriyaki

