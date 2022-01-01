Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura rolls in
Everett
/
Everett
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Everett restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Katana Sushi
2818 Hewitt Ave, Everett
Avg 4.6
(2703 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, crab mix, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, Topped with eel sauce.
More about Katana Sushi
JOA Teriyaki
3625 Broadway, Everett
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
More about JOA Teriyaki
