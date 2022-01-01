Chocolate mousse in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Quattro Pazzi
1599 Post Road, Fairfield
|Chocolate Mousse
|$10.00
Homemade Chocolate Mousse
The Pantry - Fairfield
1580 Post Road, Fairfield
|Chocolate Mousse Cake (8")
|$29.00
This has a thin layer of cake on the bottom and a thick layer of chocolate mousse on top. The cake's perimeter is wrapped in a band of chocolate. Serves 10
|3 Layer Chocolate Mousse Glazed in Ganache
|$31.00
Our chocolate cake is filled with 2 layers of dark chocolate mousse, glazed in ganache. Arguably our most popular chocolate cake. Serves 10