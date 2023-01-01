Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve brisket

Main pic

 

Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield

1700 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Street Style Tacos$15.00
2 griddled corn tortillas w/ smoked brisket, oaxaca cheese & warm pasilla consume
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
Tequila Revolucion image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket tacos$22.95
24 hour smoked beef brisket gets chopped up and put in our fresh corn tortillas. Topped off with a smoked habenero aioli and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans. These are serious, smoked brisket done right, no shortcuts.
More about Tequila Revolucion

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Salmon Salad

Penne

Chili

Chicken Burritos

Brulee

Enchiladas

Steak Sandwiches

Burritos

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2174 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (792 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1182 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston