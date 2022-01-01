Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve cake

Billy's Bakery image

CAKES

Billy's Bakery

1885 Blackrock Tpk, Fairfield

Avg 4.2 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cakes (Mini)$3.50
Strawberry Short Cake Cups$5.00
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

Quattro Pazzi

1599 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF. Mini NY. Cheese Cake$13.00
Lava Cake$13.00
Carrot Cake$13.00
Layered Carrot Cake
More about Quattro Pazzi
Tequila Revolucion image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$9.95
More about Tequila Revolucion
Item pic

 

The Pantry - Fairfield

1580 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing (8")$30.00
Toasted Walnuts, Raisins baked into cake, toasted Almonds + Coconut outside of cake, Cream Cheese icing. Serves 8 - 10 ppl
Oreo Soleil Cake$31.00
Our chocolate cake, filled with whipped white chocolate ganache, glazed with dark chocolate ganache glaze. Serves 10
Coconut Cake + Vanilla Buttercream Icing (8")$25.00
A Pantry Classic, Coconut Cake, Vanilla Buttercream Icing.
More about The Pantry - Fairfield

