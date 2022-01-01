Cake in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve cake
CAKES
Billy's Bakery
1885 Blackrock Tpk, Fairfield
|Cheese Cakes (Mini)
|$3.50
|Strawberry Short Cake Cups
|$5.00
Quattro Pazzi
1599 Post Road, Fairfield
|GF. Mini NY. Cheese Cake
|$13.00
|Lava Cake
|$13.00
|Carrot Cake
|$13.00
Layered Carrot Cake
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
|Tres Leches Cake
|$9.95
The Pantry - Fairfield
1580 Post Road, Fairfield
|Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing (8")
|$30.00
Toasted Walnuts, Raisins baked into cake, toasted Almonds + Coconut outside of cake, Cream Cheese icing. Serves 8 - 10 ppl
|Oreo Soleil Cake
|$31.00
Our chocolate cake, filled with whipped white chocolate ganache, glazed with dark chocolate ganache glaze. Serves 10
|Coconut Cake + Vanilla Buttercream Icing (8")
|$25.00
A Pantry Classic, Coconut Cake, Vanilla Buttercream Icing.