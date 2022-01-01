Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Moo Shu Pork Tacos$16.00
Featured on our regular menu, oven roasted fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli
Ahi Tuna Tacos$18.00
Rare seared sesame crusted ahi tuna served with pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, mixed greens, flour tortillas, and wasabi-lemon yogurt
Food Truck Fish Tacos$16.00
Fresh beer battered cod served in soft flour tortillas with cilantro-green onion slaw, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of chipotle aioli
More about Little Pub
Main pic

 

Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield

1700 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Taco Salad$15.00
panko crusted mahi mahi, pico, lemon aioli
Gambas Taco Salad$15.00
seared ancho shrimp, cucumber-mango salsa, chipotle mayo
Americano Taco Salad$15.00
seasoned ground beef, manchego cheese, salsa rusa
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
6891971b-875e-47a4-b223-75d23903d12e image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Texas Tacos$8.95
Baja Fish Tacos$17.95
Cod filets are dipped in beer batter, fried, and served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and Mexican style creama. 3 tacos.
Tacos de Pez Espada$19.95
Charcoal grilled swordfish served in flour tortillas with lettuce, guacamole and lime juice. Served with 3 tacos.
More about Tequila Revolucion
The Reef Shack image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Reef Shack

257 Reef Rd, Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Three Amigos Taco Special$12.00
More about The Reef Shack
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield image

 

Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Taco$7.95
Tacos Cocula$12.25
Two large corn tortillas filled with fine skirt steak, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, caramelized onions, mixed cabbage, topped with mango salsa, and cotija cheese. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.
Tacos Paseados$10.95
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Prosciutto

Shrimp Fajitas

Cake

Kale Salad

Croissants

Cappuccino

Avocado Toast

Cherry Pies

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston