Tacos in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve tacos
Little Pub
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Moo Shu Pork Tacos
|$16.00
Featured on our regular menu, oven roasted fork shredded pork tossed in citrus-ginger bbq sauce and served in soft flour tortillas with a green onion-thai peanut slaw and a drizzle of wasabi aioli
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$18.00
Rare seared sesame crusted ahi tuna served with pineapple-jicama-mint slaw, mixed greens, flour tortillas, and wasabi-lemon yogurt
|Food Truck Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Fresh beer battered cod served in soft flour tortillas with cilantro-green onion slaw, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of chipotle aioli
Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
1700 Post Road, Fairfield
|Baja Taco Salad
|$15.00
panko crusted mahi mahi, pico, lemon aioli
|Gambas Taco Salad
|$15.00
seared ancho shrimp, cucumber-mango salsa, chipotle mayo
|Americano Taco Salad
|$15.00
seasoned ground beef, manchego cheese, salsa rusa
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
|Kids Texas Tacos
|$8.95
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.95
Cod filets are dipped in beer batter, fried, and served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and Mexican style creama. 3 tacos.
|Tacos de Pez Espada
|$19.95
Charcoal grilled swordfish served in flour tortillas with lettuce, guacamole and lime juice. Served with 3 tacos.
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Reef Shack
257 Reef Rd, Fairfield
|The Three Amigos Taco Special
|$12.00
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Kids Taco
|$7.95
|Tacos Cocula
|$12.25
Two large corn tortillas filled with fine skirt steak, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, caramelized onions, mixed cabbage, topped with mango salsa, and cotija cheese. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.
|Tacos Paseados
|$10.95