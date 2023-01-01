Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Tequila Revolucion image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$15.95
Breakfast for dinner. Flour tortillas layered with beans, eggs, melted cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Tequila Revolucion
Banner pic

 

The Granola Bar of Fairfield - 1876 Black Rock Turnpike

1876 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Two soft eggs, cotija cheese, avocado, spiced black beans, macha salsa, served on crispy tortillas with pickled onion & pico de gallo
More about The Granola Bar of Fairfield - 1876 Black Rock Turnpike

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Shrimp Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Steaks

Spaghetti

Carne Asada

Enchiladas

Carrot Cake

Chicken Burgers

Pies

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1922 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston