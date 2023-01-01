Huevos rancheros in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about Tequila Revolucion
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.95
Breakfast for dinner. Flour tortillas layered with beans, eggs, melted cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about The Granola Bar of Fairfield - 1876 Black Rock Turnpike
The Granola Bar of Fairfield - 1876 Black Rock Turnpike
1876 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
Two soft eggs, cotija cheese, avocado, spiced black beans, macha salsa, served on crispy tortillas with pickled onion & pico de gallo