Burritos in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve burritos

Tortas Lokas - Fairfield - 373 U.S. 46

373 U.S. 46, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$11.00
todos los burritos incluyen arroz, frijoles, crema, queso cheddar,
lechuga, tomate aguacate y cebolla.
All Burritos include rice, beans, sour cream, cheddar cheese,
lettuce, tomato, avocado & onions
Burrito Bowl$10.50
More about Tortas Lokas - Fairfield - 373 U.S. 46
Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82

1275 Bloomfield Avenue, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spanish Burrito$8.50
Scrambled Eggs with Cheddar Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, and Peppers in a Wrap
Veggie Burrito$8.50
Scrambled Eggs with Spinach, Mushrooms in a Wrap
More about Eatery Cafe & Kitchen - 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82

