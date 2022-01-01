Tacos in Fall River
Fall River restaurants that serve tacos
Barrett's Waterfront
1082 Davol Street, Fall River
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
three our tortillas, fried cod, arugula, pico de gallo, sriracha- lime aioli, french fries
Tequila Lime Cantina
197 Bank Street, Fall River
|Street Tacos - Tequila Lime Shrimp (3)
|$17.95
M.J. Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream
|Street Tacos - Steak
|$16.95
Pulled Steak, M. j.Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream
|Crispy Beer Batter Fish Taco
|$7.95
Barrett's Alehouse Fall River
4171 North Main Street, Fall River
|Fajita Chicken Tacos
|$17.00
Grilled fajita spiced chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing.
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
3 soft flour tortillas, fried haddock, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli
The Tipsy Seagull
1 Ferry Street, Fall River
|Tuna Tacos
|$15.00
Seared rare Ahi tuna chilled, dockside pickled slaw avocado, honey habanero aioli. Served with chips.