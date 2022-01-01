Tacos in Fall River

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Barrett's Waterfront

1082 Davol Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$18.00
three our tortillas, fried cod, arugula, pico de gallo, sriracha- lime aioli, french fries
More about Barrett's Waterfront
Tequila Lime Cantina image

 

Tequila Lime Cantina

197 Bank Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos - Tequila Lime Shrimp (3)$17.95
M.J. Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream
Street Tacos - Steak$16.95
Pulled Steak, M. j.Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream
Crispy Beer Batter Fish Taco$7.95
More about Tequila Lime Cantina
Barrett's Alehouse Fall River image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barrett's Alehouse Fall River

4171 North Main Street, Fall River

Avg 3.9 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Chicken Tacos$17.00
Grilled fajita spiced chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing.
Fish Tacos$17.00
3 soft flour tortillas, fried haddock, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli
More about Barrett's Alehouse Fall River
The Tipsy Seagull image

 

The Tipsy Seagull

1 Ferry Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
Tuna Tacos$15.00
Seared rare Ahi tuna chilled, dockside pickled slaw avocado, honey habanero aioli. Served with chips.
More about The Tipsy Seagull

