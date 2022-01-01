Crab cakes in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Crab Cake Dijon
|$14.99
MIxed greens, carrots, tomato & cucumbers topped with two of our own homemade Crab Cakes and drizzled with honey mustard Dijon dressing
|Double Crab Cakes
|$9.99
Served with Rémoulade sauce
|Crab Cakes
|$14.99
Corn, lots of crabmeat, and a bit of bite are the secret to these light and delicious crab cakes
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Heights Cafe
465 Grand Ave, Falmouth
|BD Crab Cake
|$10.00
served w/ chipotle sauce