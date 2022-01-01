Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve chai lattes

HBC - Farmington, CT image

 

HBC - Farmington, CT

767 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Chai Latte$4.49
Our housemade chai, blended with steamed milk.
More about HBC - Farmington, CT
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

345 Colt Hwy, Farmington

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
Iced Chai Latte
Our house-made chai concentrate of black Ceylon tea, ginger roots, cinnamon, cloves, cedar tips, and red rose petals, lightly sweetened and with hints of vanilla and tangerine. Paired together with your choice of milk over ice.
Chai Latte
Our house-made chai concentrate of black Ceylon tea, ginger roots, cinnamon, cloves, cedar tips, and red rose petals, lightly sweetened and with hints of vanilla and tangerine. Steamed together with your choice of milk.
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

