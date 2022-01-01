Chicken salad in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve chicken salad
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, gorgonzola cheese and crispy chicken breast dipped buffalo sauce.
|Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Our homemade chicken salad has celery, mayonnaise and seasoning. Add your favorite toppings and you will love it.
|Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken
|$12.95
Romaine lettuce, Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and home made croutons.
HBC - Farmington, CT
767 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Roast Chicken Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Sliced roast chicken, mixed greens, blue cheese. bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and avocado with house-made green goddess dressing.
|Add Chicken Salad
|$3.49
|Chicken Salad
|$9.29
House roasted and pulled whole chicken, tomato, and romaine on ciabatta