Tiramisu in
Farmington
/
Farmington
/
Tiramisu
Farmington restaurants that serve tiramisu
Mama Lukes Farmington - 372 Scott Swamp Road
372 Scott Swamp Road, Farmington
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$7.99
Rich layered dessert with delicate ladyfingers dipped in coffee.
More about Mama Lukes Farmington - 372 Scott Swamp Road
TAPAS
Sugo Trattoria
1274 Farmington Ave, FARMINGTON
Avg 4
(98 reviews)
Tiramisu
$8.00
More about Sugo Trattoria
