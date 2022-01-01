Cobb salad in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve cobb salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Cobb Salad
|$12.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, boiled egg, diced bacon, grape tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese.
HBC - Farmington, CT
767 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Roast Chicken Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Sliced roast chicken, mixed greens, blue cheese. bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and avocado with house-made green goddess dressing.