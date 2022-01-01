Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve cobb salad

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen

1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, boiled egg, diced bacon, grape tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese.
More about Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
HBC - Farmington, CT image

 

HBC - Farmington, CT

767 Farmington Ave, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Chicken Cobb Salad$11.99
Sliced roast chicken, mixed greens, blue cheese. bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and avocado with house-made green goddess dressing.
More about HBC - Farmington, CT
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

345 Colt Hwy, Farmington

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
romaine, gorgonzola, bacon, chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, house dressing
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

