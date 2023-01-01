Chicken sandwiches in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
La Marsa -- Farmington Hills (Middlebelt), MI
24273 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$6.49
Louisiana Creole Gumbo - Orchard Lake Road
29216 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills
|Chicken Po'boy Sandwich-Combo
|$14.20
Our tender pulled chicken sandwich made with a smokey blend of onions and spices. Topped with lettuce, tomato and our creole-mayo (remoulade) sauce. Served on a toasted French loaf.
Combo is served with a small side of red beans & rice.
|Chicken Po'boy Sandwich
|$9.95
Our tender pulled chicken sandwich made with a smokey blend of onions and spices. Topped with lettuce, tomato and our creole-mayo (remoulade) sauce. Served on a toasted French loaf.