Chicken sandwiches in Farmington

Farmington restaurants
Farmington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

La Marsa -- Farmington Hills (Middlebelt), MI

24273 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.49
More about La Marsa -- Farmington Hills (Middlebelt), MI
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

 

Louisiana Creole Gumbo - Orchard Lake Road

29216 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Po'boy Sandwich-Combo$14.20
Our tender pulled chicken sandwich made with a smokey blend of onions and spices. Topped with lettuce, tomato and our creole-mayo (remoulade) sauce. Served on a toasted French loaf.
Combo is served with a small side of red beans & rice.
Chicken Po'boy Sandwich$9.95
Our tender pulled chicken sandwich made with a smokey blend of onions and spices. Topped with lettuce, tomato and our creole-mayo (remoulade) sauce. Served on a toasted French loaf.
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo - Orchard Lake Road
